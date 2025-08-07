Ethereum owners, get ready: whales are muddying the waters

The crypto market has seen a significant outflow, Ethereum’s daily Net Taker Volume decreased by USD 418.8 million on August 5. This means that sellers using market orders (takers) withdrew 115.4 thousand ETH more than buyers were willing to buy.

Net Taker Volume reflects the difference between the volume of buying and selling through market orders. It is these orders that play a key role in shaping market dynamics, as they show how eager participants are to make quick trades, even at a lower price.

Market orders (takers) are executed instantly at the best available price, which indicates a desire to quickly exit or enter a position.

The negative figure for August 5 indicates increased pressure from sellers. The priority of order execution speed over a favorable price indicates pessimism among market participants and a serious bearish signal for ETH.

Also, two whales (large cryptocurrency holders) have transferred their coins to major exchanges, which often indicates an intention to sell them. From the address 0xc156, 13,459 ETH were transferred to Binance (about $49 million). Another address, 0x46DB, sent 5,504 ETH to OKX (approximately $19.8 million).

Source: CryptoQuant