Ethereum will be the main investment opportunity of the decade

Thomas Lee, CIO of Fundstrat Capita, believes that Ether will be the most profitable asset over the next 10 years. That is, investing in Ethereum may prove to be even better than stocks, bonds, or gold in the long run. By the end of 2025, ETH could rise to $12 thousand.

«ETH is probably the biggest macro trade for the next 10-15 years as artificial intelligence creates a tokenized economy on the blockchain and Wall Street shifts to blockchain financing», Li said.

He reminded that the promotion of Wall Street will be stimulated by regulation of stablecoins through the GENIUS Act and the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s initiative called Project Crypto, which aims to modernize the agency to move into the digital finance era.

Lee noted that most stablecoins and Wall Street projects are built on Ethereum. According to RWA.xyz data, Ethereum network controls 53% of the market tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) with a volume of $8 billion (out of a total of $28 billion). In addition, Ethereum has a share of 55% of the total stablecoin market.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: Fundstrat