eToro Launches Round-the-Clock Trading of Tokenized Shares of Over 100 Top US Companies

In May eToro shares are now listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. In late July, the investment company decided to join the the trend of tokenization of real-world assets.

Trading in tokenized US stocks has become available in Europe thanks to the new eToro system based on Ethereum. About 100 US securities and ETFs are already available, represented by ERC20 tokens (the Ethereum network token standard).

eToro has launched a new service that allows users to trade tokenized shares of major US companies directly on the Ethereum blockchain. This means that for the first time, European investors can buy and sell shares of US stocks 24/5, completely bypassing the wait for Wall Street to open.

The ERC20 tokens reflect the value of the corresponding US-listed stock in real time. The coins can be freely moved, bought or sold via the secure eToro digital wallet. Unlike traditional brokers who limit trading to stock exchange hours, this system remains active five days a week, day and night

The Ethereum blockchain and its ERC20 standard guarantees token compatibility between platforms and wallets. More than $300 billion in digital assets are already work on Ethereum.

Source: eToro