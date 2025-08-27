Everyone is afraid of Hollow Knight Silksong: Team Cherry's sequel has delayed the release of at least 8 games

The announcement of Hollow Knight Silksong’s release date was a hit with fans, but not with other developers. The news forced at least eight games to postpone their release dates.

Indie projects simply don’t want to be released in the same release window as Silksong because they realize that they will lose. So September 4 is boldly assigned to the Team Cherry project. Necrosoft Games and publisher Ysbryd were the first to do so. Their tactical RPG Demonschool was postponed from September 3 to November 19.

“If the September period is going to be Silksong‘s moment, then we need to be elsewhere on the calendar to give Demonschool its own moment to be seen and talked about meaningfully”, — the developers explained.

Other indies have already announced delays before: CloverPit, Faeland 1.0, Aeterna Lucis. They all want to come out when they have at least a chance to get attention. Talegames, the studio working on Faeland, has explicitly said that it wants a release “at a time when the game can get the attention and care it deserves.” The developer Frogteam, who postponed the demo of their game, also spoke about the situation Stomp and the Sword of Miracles:

“Tiny devs like me rely on word of mouth and streamers to bring in visibility, and everyone’s gonna be busy with Silksong for quite a while”, — Frogteam adds.

As a result, the list of transfers additionally includes Baby Steps, Little Witch in the Woods, Megabonk etc. Some of them changed the dates by only a few weeks, and Aeternum Game Studios postponed its Aeterna Lucis until 2026.

If we talk about specific dates, the transfer through Hollow Knight Silksong looks like this:

Demonschool — from September 3 to November 19;

CloverPit — from September 3 to September 26;

Faeland — from September 9 to an unspecified date;

Aeterna Lucis — from September 2025 to 2026;

Stomp and the Sword of Miracles — from September 3 to September 26;

Baby Steps — from September 8 to September 23;

Little Witch in the Woods — from September 4 to September 15;

Megabonk — from September 3 to September 18.

In fact, Hollow Knight Silksong for the indie market now looks like a small GTA 6 — everyone is trying not to overlap with its release. If Rockstar’s “titan” makes big AAA projects nervous, small studios are afraid of the release of Team Cherry. And for many developers, this is not just a matter of caution, but a matter of survival: competing with a game of this scale means going unnoticed for sure.

Source: Games Radar / Android Police