"Everyone is dying to see IT": Welcome to Derry gets a "creepy" release date

HBO has announced the release date of the series “IT: Welcome to Derry”, which will offer the backstory of the killer clown Pennywise, played by Bill Skashgård.

The premiere was specially scheduled a couple of days before Halloween — on October 26 to match the show’s “spooky” mood.

“Everyone is dying to see It,” reads the caption to the post, which includes the date of the announcement and an image of the Capitol Theater, the venue that will play a key role in the series.

The post does not specify how many episodes the series will debut with. However, it is known that there are 9 episodes in total.

Everyone’s dying to see IT. #ITWelcomeToDerry premieres October 26 on HBO Max.pic.twitter.com/9HqODk9P1Q — IT: Welcome to Derry 🎈🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) September 2, 2025

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

You can watch IT: Welcome to Derry” is available on HBO and HBO Max, in Ukraine — on Megogo (the platform has exclusive rights to show HBO series, so we expect official Ukrainian dubbing).

The series is a prequel to the movie It and its sequel in 2019. The plot will focus on a different group of children who confront the clown Pennywise about 27 years before the “Losers Club” first encountered the villain as children. In addition to Skashgård, the cast includes Taylor Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chock (Perry Mason), James Remar (Oppenheimer) and others.

The script was written by It director Andrés Muschietti, his sister Barbara and Jason Fuchs. The trio also took on the role of executive producers, and Andrés also directed four episodes. It is planned that the series “It: Welcome to Derry” will receive three seasons, which will tell the story in reverse.

“A story based on the book’s interludes. Interludes are essentially chapters that reflect Mike Hanlon’s research, fragments of it. For 27 years, the guy has been trying to understand what it is, what made it, who made it, who saw it, and all that… So the first season is 1962, the second season is 1935, and the third season is 1908.”

HBO has not yet released a full trailer. Probably, it was planned closer to the release. However, there were two teasers, one of which can be viewed below: