Everyone is faking everyone: OpenAI’s Sam Altman warns of AI fraud crisis

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns of a «future fraud crisis» in which virtually anyone can imitate the voice and likeness of another person.

During a conversation with Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman in Washington, D.C., Altman insisted that the banking industry must modernize to avoid a large-scale wave of fraud. Coming from the head of a leading AI company, this is not just panic, as he knows how technology will evolve and is somewhat involved in it himself.

«I am very nervous about this. It scares me that some financial institutions still accept a voice print as authentication for transferring large amounts of money or performing other transactions. You say a prompt phrase and they just do it. […] Artificial intelligence has completely overcome most of the ways people authenticate themselves at this point, except for passwords. Now it’s a voice call, soon it will be video or FaceTime, which is indistinguishable from the real thing,» Altman said.

Of course, the CEO was quick to assure the official that OpenAI had nothing to do with the upcoming crisis. He says that his company is not working on tools to imitate people’s personal data. However, according to CNN, the billionaire backed The Orb, a startup working on biometric authentication, and OpenAI’s Sora video generator can be used for forgery. Sam Altman believes that even if virtuous companies veto the development of some technologies, they will still emerge.

«Just because we don’t release a technology doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. Some bad guy will release it anyway. It’s not too hard to do. It will happen very, very soon».

The fraud crisis Sam Altman describes has already begun. By imitating personal appearance and documents, fraudsters not only individuals are deceived vulnerable people, but also corporations and state institutions— it’s hard to resist when CFO orders something to be done in an online conversation. US FBI agrees with Altman, Bureau warned about this threat The year before last.

Source: Futurism