James Gunn is good at jokes, so it’s no surprise that the director of «Superman» and «Guardians of the Galaxy» gave the title of the best film of all time to a comedy — the film was released in 2018, received critical and audience acclaim, and was dubbed in a voice familiar to Ukrainians.

It may surprise some people, but this is «The Adventures of Paddington 2» — the continuation of the adventures of a cute Peruvian bear, who this time is unjustly imprisoned, while the Brown family is trying their best to prove his innocence.

In the original, the character was voiced by Ben Whishaw, while in the Ukrainian dubbing of the first two films, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was featured before the presidency. «The Adventures of Paddington 2» received 99% from critics and 89% from Rotten Tomatoes viewers — an assessment with which James Gunn fully agrees.

«I haven’t seen Paddington in Peru [the third film in the series], but Paddington 2 — is a classic. One of the best movies of all time,» Gunn said in a recent interview (via Games Radar). «People think I’m joking when I say this. I am not. I am telling the absolute truth».

Hahn’s latest work, «Superman» with David Corensworth, initially had a predominantly comedic tone, which turned out to be a bit of a joke, removed after negative feedback at the previous screenings. However, these films still have something in common: the director has positioned the new Superman as an immigrant, as Paddington himself is; both characters wear red and blue clothes and promote «everyday acts of kindness». This comparison may sound ridiculous, but why wouldn’t the director borrow ideas from «the best movie of all time», in his opinion?

As a reminder, «Superman» has been in theaters since July 11, and already on the first weekend outsold at the debut box office «Man of Steel» Zack Snyder. After the first reviews were leaked, it seemed that the movie finally puts the nail in the coffin of superheroics, however, official estimates have refuted this: currently, the film 83% from critics and 93% from viewers on Rotten Tomatoesand a score of «A-» in CinemaScore exit polls.