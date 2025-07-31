Ex-Bandai Namco employee stole so much money that they had to cut the salaries of their bosses

A former Bandai Namco employee framed his managers — he stole $3 million, and others paid the price with their salaries.

A major financial scandal broke out during an internal audit. The publisher found out that a former employee of Bandai Logipal’s subsidiary in Hong Kong embezzled 500 million yen (approximately $3.38 million) between 2021 and 2023. Although he was arrested in January 2024, the case did not end there.

As it has become known now, Bandai Namco decided to punish executives who did not notice the “gap” in the budget. Seven top managers were punished. In particular, four executives and three full-time directors received 30% less salary for three months. Two other directors had their salaries reduced by 15% over the same period.

“Our group takes the occurrence of this incident very seriously and we sincerely and deeply apologize to all our stakeholders for their concerns and the inconvenience caused by such incident. We will continue our full cooperation with the local law enforcement authorities for the investigation, and we as a group shall work together to prevent the recurrence of such incidents”, — Bandai Namco said.

At the same time, the publisher has positive expectations for the financial results of the current year, which will end on March 31, 2026. The situation should definitely improve the upcoming release of Little Nightmares 3, as well as the expected is a dark fantasy RPG from the creators of The Witcher 3 At the same time, we have recently shown the new My Hero Academia. Plus, don’t forget that it is Bandai Namco is the publisher of the hit Elden Ring

Moreover, this month the company was in the spotlight due to another news: Sony invested $463 million in Bandai Namco and now owns about 2.5% of its shares. As part of the strategic partnership, the companies want to develop the fanbases of anime and manga franchises, betting on the growth of the anime market. Therefore, the stolen $3 million will not make the company bankrupt, and the rest will be deducted from the pockets of those who did not notice the problem.

Source: Bandai Namco