Fairphone 6 is out — modular smartphone for €600 gets a system of accessories

While the giants of the mobile market are competing to see who has the camera with more megapixels or a gigahertz processor, Fairphone continues to play for by our own rules. Company introduced the new Fairphone 6 smartphone, which is positioned as a durable, repairable and aesthetically pleasing device. Along with updated components, this model offers a new screw-on accessory system.

Modular, repairable smartphone

Fairphone 6 has a number of improvements over its predecessor. It has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip (as in Realme 14 Pro+), the battery has been increased to 4415 mAh. The company has also added an interesting «» feature. Now you can add modular accessories to your smartphone that are attached to the back. It is enough to unscrew two screws, and then the smartphone can be customized according to your own whims. For example, you can attach a card holder, a finger loop, or a lanyard. Some people need designer cases, while others prefer functional plastic with a screwdriver.

For Fairphone 6, repair is not a problem, it can be done even without visiting a specialized workshop. The company offers parts and video instructions, so you can even replace the display or battery yourself. The 5-year warranty and 8 years of software support should be additional arguments in favor of durability. Fairphone also prides itself on being e-waste neutral and having a high repairability score under the new EU system.

Fairphone 6 specifications

The Fairphone 6 smartphone has a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 10-120 Hz refresh rate, 1400 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor is complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage (upgraded to UFS 3.1). Additionally, you can install a microSDXC memory card.

The main camera on the rear panel has a 50-megapixel module with a Sony Lytia 700C sensor and optical image stabilization, as well as an ultra-wide-angle 13-megapixel module. The front camera is based on a 32-megapixel sensor.

The 4415 mAh battery supports 30W fast wired charging. Thanks to the smaller display, the body is more compact (shorter and narrower) and lighter (by -19 g) than its predecessor. At the same time, it is IP55-rated and can withstand drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.

There is a separate yellow toggle switch on the side that launches the Moments mode. When it is activated, the interface turns black and white, and only the 5 most important applications are available. It’s a kind of digital minimalism. Out of the box, the Fairphone 6 has Android 15 with almost no bloatware. For those interested in privacy, there is a special version with /e/OS. This is an alternative system based on the Android Open-Source Project, but without Google apps and services, for those who value privacy more than YouTube recommendations.

Fairphone 6 is available in Cloud White, Forest Green, and Horizon Black colors. The version with Android 15 costs €599, while the confidential version with /e/OS will cost an additional €150.

Source: gsmarena