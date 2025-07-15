Fallout 5 received «a full green light» after another project was canceled, — journalist

After almost a decade of hiatus, the Fallout series has a real chance to return. An insider says that Fallout 5 has been given the «all-clear».

According to Jez Corden of Windows Central in a podcast Xbox TwoThe project is already in development. The decision was made against the backdrop of internal changes at ZeniMax: the company canceled a project called Project Blackbird to shift resources to the new Fallout game. It is not known what Project Blackbird was supposed to be, but an insider attributes its cancellation to the latest wave of massive layoffs at Microsoft.

Recently Microsoft laid off about more than 9,000 employeesin particular, from the Xbox gaming division. Although at the moment looking for other employees with low-quality vacancies. However, large studios have also been laid off: Rare, Crystal Dynamics, The Initiative, Romero Studios, and the Bethesda, which develops The Elder Scrolls Online. Some projects were closed completely, including the new Perfect Dark.

Now, according to Corden, Bethesda Game Studios is mostly focused on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Therefore, Fallout 5 is most likely being made by another team, but it is unknown which one. It is possible that Microsoft or Bethesda have created a separate group specifically for this project or have engaged a third-party studio. The journalist suggested that Bethesda doesn’t want to keep Fallout as a secondary project anymore, constantly waiting for its turn after The Elder Scrolls. Therefore, the franchise could be given to a special team with its own resources.

What exactly Fallout 5 will look like is still unclear. Jez Corden warns that this is neither an official announcement nor a direct confirmation from Bethesda. The information is based on insider data that can still change. But the main fact is that the game has been launched into development. Later, the insider jokingly added: «See you in 2080 for the game’s release».

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Previously, there were rumors that several Fallout projects were in the works at once: in particular Fallout 3 remaster and something related to Fallout: New Vegas. This was followed by the official news that Amazon is filming the second season of the series Fallout, which received a release date in December. Also recently found the source codes of Fallout 1 and 2, which were considered lost for decades. Maybe someday «arbor» will make a few more remasters.

Fallout — one of the biggest franchises of Bethesda and Xbox, which even managed to appear in Magic: The Gathering. However, the last major game of the series is Fallout 4, which was released back in 2015. Fallout 76, which was launched in 2018, is mostly not perceived by fans as a full-fledged part.

Source: Xbox Two