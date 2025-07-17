Fallout 76 will receive more content based on Amazon’s series — despite the difference of 194 years

Bethesda will officially add more content to Fallout 76, which will be dedicated to the Amazon series of the same name. Time limits will not prevent the idea from being realized.

The game’s creative director John Rush spoke about negotiations with Amazon’s television team. They are currently working on coordinating plans for future updates, although details are still being kept secret. At the same time, the developers emphasize: Fallout 76 and the series have different time frames. The game takes place in 2102, while the show takes place in 2296. The difference is 194 years, which makes it impossible for characters or plots to directly overlap.

«I think a distinct trait of the Fallout 76 game is that we’re the furthest back in time. And it’s kind of funny, because the show’s the furthest into the future. So there’s a lot of room where we don’t necessarily need to overlap. There are some things that we could overlap the stories that could exist, but we largely try to keep those pretty simple», — he explained.

In practice, this means that players shouldn’t expect a direct appearance of characters like Lucy or Maximus in Fallout 76. However, elements of the series’ world, cosmetic items, camps, or plot hints may appear in future seasons of the game. According to Rush, the series and the game share a common atmosphere, so it is logical to use this for new seasons in the game.

The last major update of Fallout 76 was released in June with Season 21, adding fishing and new quests to the game. And the 20th anniversary season for the first time allowed players «to switch sides» and become a gul. The series Fallout, meanwhile, is preparing for the premiere of its second season in December on Prime Video, and the third season is already in production.

At the same time Bethesda is working on Fallout 5, which has become a priority after the cancellation of another MMO project by ZeniMax Online Studios. At the same time, the studio is focused on the almost mythical The Elder Scrolls 6. There were also rumors that several Fallout projects were in the works, including Fallout 3 remaster and something related to Fallout: New Vegas.

Source: Variety