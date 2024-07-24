Fallout in reality: a nuclear storage facility worth from £15,000 will be auctioned in the UK

Nuclear repository 1950s near Sedbergh, UK, which will remind fans of the Fallout games, will be auctioned tomorrow for an estimated price of £15,000 — £20,000.

The small ROC (Royal Observer Corps) nuclear bunker is located in the countryside in Cumbria, England. It comes with the land, parking lot, and small ground structures.

The bunker was built along with many others across the UK in the 1950s by the Royal Observation Corps, which no longer exists. It was used to track enemy aircraft and record possible nuclear strikes. When the Cold War ended in the early 1990s, most of the bunkers were decommissioned.

«This particular site was one of many built in the 1950s. It was designed to provide protective housing for three observers who would survive a nuclear attack. They were supposed to report on nuclear explosions. … They had enough food and water for fourteen days, they had a landline phone and radio communication The landline phone is connected and in working order, and there is a possibility to connect the Internet through the phone line,» the seller of SDL Property Auctions explains.

The shelter, partially hidden from view by bushes, is accessed through a metal hatch with a lock and a 12-meter metal ladder. Despite its age, the interior is in decent condition thanks to recent renovations by the previous owner.

The room is not recommended for people with claustrophobia due to the lack of windows and natural light. The bunker does not have any amenities such as a bathroom or running water, but it is quite suitable for short-term stays. Inside, there is some seating and a wood stove, as well as a place to store supplies, fuel, and a trash can. For those in need, don’t miss out, the auction starts at 9:00 am local time.

Source: New Atlas