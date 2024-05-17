Fallout is coming to Fortnite: a crossover with the post-apocalyptic world is expected in the third season of Epic’s game

After the interest in the Fallout series and games, it was only a matter of time before the franchise characters appeared in the Epic multiverse. New information about the third season of Fortnite confirms this.

Epic tweeted an image of a man in a puff of smoke and power armor from Fallout. there’s also what looks like an oil refinery with smoking pipes — presumably, this will be some place to explore during the third season. It’s almost certain that players will receive a corresponding skin as part of the new season’s design. there may also be enemies in power armor.

Fortnite rumors have suggested that the third season will be dedicated to the apocalypse, and the crossover with Fallout is the best fit for this. The end of the second season is scheduled for May 24, so this is likely to be the start date of the new season as well. Given the usual promotions for such launches, we can expect much more teaser content in the near future. It is not known what exactly the Fallout content in Fortnite will include: it can be only individual skins or a complex set with quests and enemies.

It is interesting that Call of Duty Warzone researchers have previously found evidence of a crossover with Fallout in this game. As with the third season of Fortnite, there is not much information about it.

Season 4 bring the following #MWIII #Season4 GUNDAM CROSS OVER

FALLOUT CROSS OVER

THE CROW CROSS OVER@charlieINTEL @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/uGZNnpeDfb — COD Warfare All the news (@CODWarfareForum) May 1, 2024

Sources: GamesRadar, Kotaku