Fallout London Global Mod for the fourth game in the series is coming soon — GOG has already received the files

The long-awaited unofficial Fallout London expansion pack is very close to launch. The creators of the mod for Fallout 4 have already sent its files to GOG store, which cooperates with them.

After the release was postponed due to the Starfield release, the modification team set a new release window for April 2024. However, Fallout 4 update has caused another delay. Fans have been eagerly awaiting Fallout London for months, but today the team hinted that the time is near. The online game store GOG, which collaborates with modders, has received several release candidate builds. After they are checked and approved, the launch will take place.

«There has been a lot of speculation about our upcoming release and we want to clarify things for our supporters. The bottom line is that we have sent several builds to GOG for quality assurance and are waiting for the final «green light». As soon as they complete the process of double-checking that Fallout London and its installer work on all supported machines, we will be ready to go (yes, we have our own installer and downgrade program!). It’s in our best interest that this final QA process is done in full, and we’re very grateful to GOG for their help. Although it may seem like nothing is happening, we can assure you that the department leaders have been working continuously behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as possible. The end is in sight», — the developers write.

We remind you that Fallout London requires Fallout 4 and all its DLC. The map of the add-on is as big as the base game with the Far Harbor DLC. The mod contains 53 main quests, 35 side quests, 25 faction quests, 64 different quests, 16 branched gangs, 7 companions (five of which are fully voiced, have detailed relationships with characters and their own quests), and over 90 thousand voiced lines of dialogue.

Source: Wccftech