Fallout scenery was recreated using 3D files from the games — Todd Howard was impressed by the detail

Todd Howard was impressed by the detail of the Fallout sets, and the fact that they were actually created and even functioned. He expected more CGI and painted objects. According to him, the scenery was created from 3D files that Bethesda provided to the Amazon Prime crew.

«I thought there was going to be more movie magic, that they were going to fake a lot of things, a lot of them were going to be CG shots. … You walk in and they’ve built this two-story Vault, and the lights are on, it’s not fake, the buttons work. It’s an incredible attention to detail, a big credit to Howard Cummings, the production designer who just meticulously translated every little thing, and we shared files directly from the games, Howard apologized when they had to rescale the corridor,» Todd Howard said in an interview with Kinda Funny Games.

Earlier, Fallout production designer Howard Cummings said that Bethesda has never insisted on maintaining an exact resemblance to the games in the set of the series, and the decision to do so belonged to the set designers. So Todd Howard’s surprise is genuine. The only element the game authors asked for was a working Pip-Boy, which was created using a smartphone.

Also Kyle McLachlan expressed his admiration for the detail of the scenerywho praised Pip-Boy and noted that such details are important for actors. Ella Purnell also spoke fascinatingly about interacting with the detailed sets and props.