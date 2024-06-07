Fallout showrunner talks about five seasons and the soonest release of the second one

The success of Amazon Prime’s Fallout series has significantly boosted sales of the games in the series and allowed it to easily enter a second season. The popularity of Fallout «surprised» showrunner Graham Wagner, as he explained The Hollywood Reporter. Wagner also said that the creators had talked about creating five seasons of the series, which now seems very likely.

«The popularity of the show was extremely surprising. We didn’t make this show for everyone. We did it for ourselves, and that was an important part of the approach. But you never know how it’s going to go. We talked about a billion seasons as a joking way of avoiding the question because we don’t control it. So we hope to end each season in a semi-satisfactory and semi-open form. Look, we talked about three seasons, and we talked about five seasons. Given the success of the show, five suddenly feels a little more attractive. But the industry — it’s a temperamental thing, and we have to go into each season thinking: «This is our last one».

But when will the second season of the Fallout TV show be released? Graham Wagner said that everything is happening as fast as possible, and many things like sets, assets, and visual effects are ready from the first season.

«The internet has a funny habit of making non-binding statements binding, so I’m hesitant to give a date that will be taken out of context and posted on Reddit within a year or so. But we’re moving as fast as we can, and we’ve already done a lot of the hard work from season 1. We have assemblies, visuals that are already done. We are starting this season. We’re going to pedal to the metal to get season two out as soon as possible».

As he notes WccftechThe second season of Fallout may appear by the end of 2025, and it may be set in New Vegas.