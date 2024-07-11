Fallout Yesterday: fans revive the lost Fallout 3 from Black Isle

The ambitious project of Fallout fans is gaining momentum. The modification called «Fallout Yesterday» recreates the concept of the original Fallout 3, which was never released by Black Isle. Recently, the developers released a large-scale update 0.6 and posted the mod on the Nexus Mods platform.

Enthusiasts are working on the realization of the ideas of the canceled game Van Buren — the codename Fallout 3 by Black Isle. Although some of the ideas were later used in Fallout: New Vegas, many fans still dream of seeing the original concept. «Fallout Yesterday» tries to recreate the isometric approach using the Fallout 2 engine.

Heya mutants, we’ve added Fallout Yesterday v0.6 to Nexus Mods. If you are using the website, you can find us under Fallout 2’s Total Conversion category or directly here: https://t.co/t2zCmm6Q50 pic.twitter.com/jsDtqGL5nT — Fallout: Yesterday (@fallout_y) July 9, 2024

The new version of the mod adds more than 30 tasks in familiar locations, such as Hoover Dam and Maxon’s bunker. The developers have introduced hundreds of new weapons, character traits, and abilities. They have also expanded the main storyline and added a system of traveling caravans that revitalizes the game world.

The creators of «Fallout Yesterday» took an important step by publishing the source code on GitLab. This allows everyone to contribute to the development and improvement of the project. Currently, the game can be played by choosing a specific character type with a focus on science and repairs.

Despite the fact that many of Van Buren’s ideas have been implemented in Fallout: New Vegas, fans of the series are still interested in the original concept. «Fallout Yesterday» tries to recreate the Black Isle idea as accurately as possible, preserving the atmosphere and mechanics of the classic parts of the series.

Source: PCgamer, Nexusmods