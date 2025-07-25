Famous artist Takashi Murakami to release NFT Flowers Revised collection

The NFT market is becoming more active. Japanese fashion icon Takashi Murakami has announced the release of an NFT collection called 108 Flowers Revised. The series of floral digital images are based on his signature Superflat aesthetic, with bright floral designs that were inspired by anime and pop culture influences.

The collection will become available for mining on July 31 on the Base platform, Coinbase’s second-tier blockchain. Unlike previous launches on Ethereum, this drop will take place on a faster and cheaper blockchain, signaling a shift toward accessibility and scale. This will attract a wider range of users, not just premium collectors.

Murakami is the king of crossover. From museum walls to collaborations with Supreme and now NFT. The artist has built a career combining fine art, pop culture, and fashion into one vivid collectible universe.

But whereas Murakami’s name once guaranteed strong secondary sales, collectors now question the long-term value of celebrity NFTs amid a severe downturn in the market that has been going on since 2022.