Fans of the TV series "Fallout" revealed the "mysterious" role of Macaulay Culkin by the shape of his ears

The second season of Fallout will continue the story of Goose, Lucy and her father Hank, while introducing new interesting characters: the villain Mr. House and the mysterious “mad genius” Macaulay Culkin.

Although Prime Video hasn’t fully revealed the role of the Home Alone star, fans associate him with one of the most famous factions of the franchise. In one of the shots of the trailer, we are shown a character in Caesar’s Legion armor from the back and, according to Reddit “detectives”, He has the same characteristic shape of ears as Kalkin. In addition, he wears a crown, so we can assume that this “mad genius” will be the leader of a warlike army of slave traders.

So, Caesar or Lanius? Depending on who Culkin’s character turns out to be, the series may provide an answer to one of the game’s biggest plot threads. In Fallout: New Vegas, Caesar is shown as a charismatic and ruthless, yet terminally ill character. He has a tumor in his brain and the player in the role of the Courier had the right to decide whether to operate on him or let him die.

If Kalkin plays Caesar, then the series definitely decides whether one of the most famous tyrants of the Wasteland survived. However, there is another way: in the trailer, the Legion’s armor has massive shoulder pads that resemble those worn by Legatus Lanius, Caesar’s cruel deputy who takes over the leadership after his death in the game’s timeline.

Either way, the implications for the wider canon will be huge. The first season was praised for intertwining the game’s lore with the original story without imposing one “true” branch on the audience. At the same time, House’s expanded role has already changed this balance, removing the possibility of the Courier killing him in New Vegas.

The second season of the series will start on Prime Video on December 17. New episodes will be released weekly until February 4.

Fallout — is an adaptation of the hit Bethesda game series set 200 years after the apocalypse. Despite being part of the game series’ canon, the plot tells an independent story built around Lucy (Ella Purnell), a resident of Warehouse 33, her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and mercenary reveler Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) The first season of Fallout attracted 65 million viewers in the first 16 days, which is the second highest result in Prime Video history after The Lord of the Rings seriesand received high marks in reviews, 93% from critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. The showrunners are Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Graham Wagner, who previously hinted that the series will get as many as five seasons.

