Fans vs Claptrap! The creators of Borderlands 4 have added a feature that players have been asking for for over 10 years

The developers of Borderlands 4 have officially announced that they are putting an end to the annoying character — players will now be able to ignore Claptrap.

Claptrap is one of the most famous characters in the series. Fans remember the robotic companion from the first episode for its distinctive voice and obsessive manner of communication. У Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was even playable for him. But despite the sympathy of part of the fanbase, he irritated the rest — because of his humor, repetitiveness, and hyperactive presentation.

And now, ten years later, the fans have managed to get Claptrap to finally shut up. The developers of Borderlands 4 have confirmed an option that allows you to change the volume of the robot’s voice from the standard level to complete silence. As shown by streamer and partner 2K Chadlya separate slider «Claptrap Volume» appeared in the sound menu. Later, narrative director Sam Winkler confirmed that this was not a joke, although he really wanted to troll the players.

«I suggested that it should be possible to set its volume from 0% to 200%, but it seems that the management said no», — wrote Borderlands 4 narrative director Sam Winkler.

Slider to decrease the volume of the Claptrap’s voice in Borderlands 4 / 2K Games

This is not the only detail that has become known in recent weeks. У new Borderlands 4 trailer shows the Badlands region — an arena-like area with sand, ruins, and vertical levels. Judging by the footage, this environment will feature a lot of melee combat, shootouts, and gang warfare. It is also expected that one of the game’s bosses — Inceptus will be in the Wasteland.

Creative Director Graham Timmins confirmed another feature — photo mode. It will not be in the game at launch, but will be added after the release. According to Timmins, the studio focused on the basic quality of the gameplay, and decided to postpone visual options.

Borderlands 4 — is a new cooperative shooter with four new cache seekers, a bunch of weapon variations, bosses, vertical levels, and Switch 2 support price for the full edition with all bonuses — more than ₴5500. Although a simple digital version is cheaper, despite the contradictory statement of one of the creators. Scheduled for release on September 12, the game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo’s new console.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: IGN