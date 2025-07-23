«Fantastic Four» started with 86% on Rotten Tomatoes — first film in the series to be critically acclaimed

«Marvel’s Fantastic Four» received the first — highest ratings for the series of films about the superhero quartet led by Reed RichardsAt the moment, the film has 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.In fact, even before its release, «Fantastic Four» outperformed its main competitor — «Superman» from DC, which has an 83% rating. Interestingly, this is the first movie in the Fantastic Four series to be finally critically acclaimed. Among its predecessors, the highest (but at the same time failed) rating was «Fantastic Four 2: Invasion of the Silver Surfer» 2007.

Title Rotten Tomatoes critics’ rating Fantastic Four (2005) 27% Fantastic Four: Invasion of the Silver Surfer (2007) 37% Fantastic Four (2015) 9% The Fantastic Four: The first steps 88% (subject to change)

«The Fantastic Four» 1994 was never officially released, but thanks to widespread access to pirated copies on the Internet, this low-budget movie has a 33% rating. By the way, Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted that actors of an unreleased film can get a cameo in «First Steps».

Critics’ reviews in general coincide with the reactions of the first viewerswhere the new Marvel movie was defined as one of the studio’s best projects with an impressive visual component and a truly fantastic cast. Here are some direct quotes:

«The film has a smart script and — I can’t believe I’m writing this — truly moving performances by the four charismatic leads, which may be the best of Pedro Pascal’s releases this year», — Damon Wise of Deadline.

«The 1960s aesthetic is stunning. Production designer Kasra Farahani, who previously worked on Loki, creates a gorgeous canvas that is both classic and modern. It’s truly beautiful, and IMAX emphasizes it best», — Simon Thompson, Forbes.

«There’s a certain relief in a movie where you don’t have to scrutinize a lot of other projects to understand what’s going on. It’s interesting enough for children and funny enough without resorting to self-parody… In line with the subtitle, the movie feels like a new beginning. And, like the Superman relaunch, it may be just what’s needed to bring back viewers who are suffering from superhero fatigue», — Peter Debruge, Variety.

Obviously, there were some negative reviews. The IGN writer called the movie «a little crazy» and praised the ambition, but noted that it lacked some important «moments with a capital “M” that superhero movies need». Gizmodo also praised the visuals, music, and cast, but noted that «Fantastic Four» lacks superhero flamboyance.

Previously, «Fantastic Four» was owned by 20th Century Fox, but after the merger of Disney and Fox, Marvel took full ownership of the film. The previous three films about the superhero family have earned over $803 million at the box office.

In the Marvel version, we are presented with a renewed fantasy quartet that has to protect the Earth from a voracious cosmic god named Galactus (Ralph Fiennes) and his mysterious Herald (Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer). Pedro Pascal takes on the role of Mr. Fantastic (aka Reed Richards), while Vanessa Kirby plays Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman) and Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacrack will appear as the Torch Man and The Creature, respectively.

The movie premiere is scheduled for July 24, 2025 (tomorrow). It is expected that «Fantastic Four: First steps» will collect between $190-210 million at the global box office, slightly less than earned «Superman» in his debut.