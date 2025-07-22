«Fantastic Four» will show an alternative Reed Richards and the team from the unreleased 1990s movie

Despite the title «Fantastic Four: The First Steps» — is not the first movie about a superhero team led by Mr. Fantastic.

The quartet appeared on the screen in 2005 in Tim Story’s film, as well as in «Fantastic Four: Invasion of the Silver Surfer» (2007) and Josh Trank’s «Fantastic Four» (2015). However, there is another unreleased film from 1994, directed by Oli Sassone and produced by Roger Corman and Bernd Eichinger.

The film never saw the «green light», as it was accused of being just an «ashcan copy» (i.e., made solely to preserve the rights to the franchise), but pirated copies still exist today. Nowadays, some actors of the unofficial «Fantastic Four» have finally gotten a chance for their moment of glory thanks to a cameo in a new Marvel movie.

According to THR, it is a quartet, so we can assume that these are the main actors Alex Hyde-White (Reed Richards), Jay Underwood (Johnny Storm), Michael Bailey Smith (Ben Grimm) and Rebecca Staab (Sue Storm). In «First Steps», Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby took on these roles, respectively.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus and Julia Garner — Silver Surfer. Franklin, the child of Reed and Sue, also makes his MCU debut.

«What was so fascinating about this movie was that it was about the smallest, youngest thing in the world and the oldest, biggest thing in the universe», — he said in an interview GamesRadar directed by Matt Shakman. «The scale of Galactus — is a big part of it, and Ralph Ineson — is an amazing actor; that voice, that presence. He felt 1000 feet tall».

The movie «Fantastic Four: The First Steps» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on July 24, but has received previews in some parts of the United States. According to the first reactions, it is one of the «best things» that Marvel has ever createdpartially containing vibes «Interstellar».