Fatality! Mortal Kombat 2 «trailer» broke the record with over 100 million views per day

In just a day since the release first trailer «Mortal Kombat 2» garnered an impressive 106.8 million views across all platforms.

According to Deadline, this figure is a record for red-band trailers — i.e. those containing scenes of violence, blood, foul language, etc., and intended for adult audiences only. Predecessors in this category had almost half the results: for example, «Suicide Squad» garnered 58.5 million views per day.

The appearance of Karl Urban as the Hollywood fighter Johnny Cage seems to have worked out perfectly. Cage — is essentially a parody of 90s action stars like Jean-Claude Van Damme, who was the inspiration for the character. For greater authenticity, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema releaseda teaser for his non-existent movie «Uncaged Fury» and organized a fake page on IMDb for «actor» (which, however, exists only in the form of a screenshot). Interestingly, even the teaser for Cage’s movie had good traffic, with 22.2 million hits in 24 hours.

Urban’s character will be one of those who will strengthen the team of the Outer World, which is being assembled by the controversial Cole Young, an MMA fighter and descendant of the legendary Scorpion, to win the Mortal Kombat tournament and take control of the Earth Kingdom.

Reprising their roles in the sequel are Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Ludi Lin (Liu Keng), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han and Sub-Zero), Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpio), and Max Huang (Kung Lao). Among the newcomers: Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Martin Ford (Shao Kahn), Tati Gabriel, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, and Damon Herriman.

The script for the sequel was written by Jeremy Slater, and Simon McQuaid returned to direct (the 2021 film was his directorial debut).

The world premiere of «Mortal Kombat 2» in theaters is scheduled for October 24. To date, the previous three Mortal Kombat films from New Line have grossed $257.8 million worldwide.