Fears that people’s jobs will be taken away: «the godfather of AI» offers a universal basic income

«The Godfather of Artificial Intelligence» Jeffrey Hinton believes that the introduction of a universal basic income can solve the problem of a possible job shortage caused by the development of AI.

About reported Insider.

Geoffrey Hinton told the BBC that «is very concerned that artificial intelligence will take over many of»’s simple jobs.

«I was consulted by the Downing Street people. I advised them that a universal basic income — is a good idea», — he said.

A universal basic income is defined as regular equal payments to all citizens of a country, regardless of their income, social status, age, or employment, without any reciprocal obligations on their part.

Some cities and states in the United States have experimented with the introduction of an arranged basic income, but for certain categories.

South Africa, Kenya, and India have also paid attention to this idea as a way to fight poverty.

According to Hinton, artificial intelligence will increase productivity and income. But if the government does not intervene, it will only make the rich even richer. And leave the poor without jobs.

Hinton advocates a more cautious approach to the development of artificial intelligence and says that artificial intelligence could become «an extinction threat» for humans in 5-20 years.

It is also worth noting that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is conducting his own experiment on a universal basic income, the results of which he expects to publish soon. He has also recently put forward the idea of a «universal basic calculation». Instead of receiving cash, everyone could receive a portion of a future LLM such as GPT-7.

Earlier, Jeffrey Hinton announced that he was leaving Google. The reason for this was his concern that AI would cause a lot of harm.