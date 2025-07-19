Fedorov launches «Ukrainian DOGE» — to optimize state apparatus

Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently holds the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and heads the Ministry of Digital Transformation, said that he plans to create an analog of the American DOGE. We are talking about the Department of Government Efficiency, which was created by Elon Musk and tried to reduce the costs of the state apparatus, increase its efficiency and optimize its work. However, this rapid activity did not always have a positive effect, and often manifested itself in a banal reduction in the number of civil servants and employees of regulatory authorities. And now the national version of DOGE is being discussed in Ukraine.

On the idea of launching the government’s own Department of Government Efficiency wrote in the social network Threads:

«I plan to launch an analog of DOGE for several projects. I urgently need to cut costs and evaluate efficiency. I will look for a person to lead this area.»

He did not share additional information about this initiative. Therefore, it is not yet known in which area it is planned to cut costs.

As a reminder, the Government of Ukraine has recently changed. Although in most cases the same faces remained in power, some ministries will disappear as a result of mergers or consolidations. For example, this applies to the Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Strategic Industries. And the Ministry of Economy will absorb two other ministries: Agricultural Policy and Natural Resources. Perhaps it is because of these reformatting that the Ukrainian analog of DOGE from Mikhail Fedorov has been discussed. In her speech, the newly appointed Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also announced «optimization of the state apparatus» and «a full audit of expenditures in order to reduce them».

It is worth noting that the results of the work of the American DOGE sometimes raised questions. Fedorov was reminded of this in the comments to his publication:

«The result of doge: – managerial chaos

– demotivation of civil servants

– rollback in entire fields of science

– premature deaths from interruption of programs such as therapy for HIV-infected people

– and all this for the sake of saving 0.15% of budget expenditures. It’s worth repeating that nothing can go wrong.»

Many other commentators have also expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of DOGE in the United States.

We can recall such curiosities as Search for «hostile to Trump» government officials using AI, as well as reduction of NHTSA experts who controlled the safety of cars in Tesla.

Later Elon Musk has left DOGE.