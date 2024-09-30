Feel the game with your whole body: Razer unveils unique haptic feedback pillow for gamers

Razer has announced its newest product, the Razer Freyja gaming pad, which uses HD Haptics technology to enhance the tactile experience of gaming.

Razer Freyja is a computer chair pad that allows players to experience physical vibrations while gaming. The device provides realistic tactile sensations that match the events in the game, from the vibration of a race car engine to the tense silence during a covert mission.

Razer presented Freyja at RazerCon 2024. Razer CEO Ming-Liang Tan announced the company’s desire to take gaming to the next level. According to him, Razer Freyja — is not just an accessory, but a revolution in immersion in the virtual world.

Razer Freyja is based on Razer Sensa HD Haptics technology. It provides precise multi-directional vibration thanks to a special arrangement of motors. This allows players to feel the direction, distance, and intensity of the game’s events with different parts of their body.

Razer Freyja can be used not only for gaming. The device integrates seamlessly into any multimedia system, including gaming computers, movie and music systems. Support for Razer HyperSpeed Wireless and Bluetooth technology ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices, including PCs and Android.

The pillow is connected to the mains using an adapter or via Bluetooth (Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair). The device is designed for users with a height of 160 to 200 cm. Razer Freyja is already available for purchase for $300.

Source: Techpowerup