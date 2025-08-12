Festival of 4X strategies continues on Steam — Stellaris, Age of Wonders, and others with discounts up to -90% off

4X Fest Steam Sale 2025, an annual sale dedicated to 4X (explore, expand, exploit, destroy) strategy games, is underway on Steam.

Both AAA projects and indie strategies take part in the promotion. There, you can find the most famous franchises, such as Civilization, Stellaris, Europa Universalis, and Galactic Civilizations, at nice discounts. Along with this, you can browse through page festival and look for demos of future releases.

The sale will last for a week — from August 11 to August 18. By schedule of festivals, in the future, we will have third-party shooters with discounts, as well as the Ukrainian Games Festival in a few days.

Steam sale discounts from more expensive to cheaper

At the same time, Valve is preparing for 2026, so we already know, what sales are waiting for us in the first half of 2026.