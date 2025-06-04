FEVM introduces NVIDIA RTX 4060-4090 — Thunderbolt 5 eGPUs and mini-PC sizes starting at $550

In recent years, compactness and mobility have come to the fore in the computer industry. Laptops have displaced desktop systems, and hardware manufacturers are increasingly trying to cram maximum power into minimum space. Gamers and digital content creators who need high graphics performance are not spared this fate. They can take advantage of an external graphics card (eGPU) without burdening themselves with huge cases. And this is where FEVM comes in with its new, almost pocket-sized, but very serious solution — FNGT5 PRO.

At Computex 2025, FEVM introduced the first external graphics card to support not only Thunderbolt 5, but also OCuLink — the two fastest interfaces for external graphics solutions. For reference: Thunderbolt 5 provides 80 Gbps of bandwidth versus 64 Gbps for OCuLink. This means there’s less chance of precious footage getting lost somewhere between the video card and the screen.

Although most eGPU chassis today still work via USB4, FEVM did not wait for USB5 and immediately implemented the Intel JHL9840 controller, which provides full support for Thunderbolt 5. This is the controller used in the new FNGT5 PRO.

The dimensions of the FEVM eGPU are only 143×100×60 mm, which means that the device takes up less than a liter of space (0.86 liters). There is no power supply in the case, so the video card is powered externally. But, in addition, the device can deliver up to 100 watts via Power Delivery. This means that you don’t need to connect the laptop to a separate charger, because this cable will suffice. However, this may not be enough for powerful systems.

The new product includes desktop graphics cards and mobile versions for laptops. But for eGPU solutions, this is quite logical: less heat, lower consumption, and still serious performance — especially compared to what integrated graphics can afford. FEVM offers the FNGT5 PRO eGPU with three graphics card options:

RTX 4060 Laptop: 3072 cores, 8 GB of memory — $552

RTX 4080 Laptop: 7424 cores, 12 GB of memory — $1036

RTX 4090 Laptop: 9728 cores, 16 GB of memory — $1367

Although the prices are still biting (especially if you go for the RTX 4090), the idea — to give maximum performance in a format that can be easily integrated into any mobile work or leisure scenario — is quite worthy of attention. We can only hope that other manufacturers will not hesitate to respond, which will expand the choice and lower prices due to competition.

At the beginning of the year, Asus announced an external video card with Thunderbolt 5 and RTX 5090.

Source: videocardz