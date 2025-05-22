FIFA launches its own blockchain based on Avalanche and moves collectible NFTs there

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has announced a partnership with Avalanche to develop a special Layer 1 blockchain. The blockchain is based on Avalanche technologies. The move follows the launch of the Avalanche 9000 mainnet update and aims to attract developers to create customized public chains.

FIFA has launched a series of NFTs on the Algorand blockchain ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In April of this year, FIFA announced plans to migrate NFTs to an EVM-compatible chain.

As it has become known, FIFA Collect is migrating to its own blockchain, with which Avalanche is also helping. It is expected to speed up transactions and reduce the cost of fees.

«This move enhances our ability to deliver unique digital collectibles and fan experiences through speed, scalability and EVM compatibility. This means seamless integration with popular wallets, easier access, and a solid foundation for future growth», — reported FIFA.

Source: Avalanche