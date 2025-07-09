Filming has started «Dune 3» — Denis Villeneuve showed the first shot, making the network laugh

«Dune 3» has entered the filming stage and, at the same time, received its first shot and official title.

In previous reports, Villeneuve’s third film in the series was baptized as «Dune: Messiah» (according to Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel), while the official name corresponds to its predecessor — «Dune: Part 3».

They didn’t really fancy up the first shot either; the director just posted a picture of the desert:

Memes about this immediately appeared online — about the first frames of «Dune 4», «Dune 5», and so on.

«Dune 3» will be based on the storyline that tells the story of Paul «Muad’Dib» Atreides as the emperor of the planet Arrakis. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem will reprise their roles, Jason Momoa will appear in the form of GHOLA — a clone created from the cells of his deceased character Duncan Idahowhile the actor’s son will appear as is one of the twin teenagers, children of Paul and Chani.

The cast is expected to be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, who received a cameo in the second part as Paul’s adult sister, and Robert Pattinson — probably in the role of the main villain, Skytel. Filming is currently underway in Budapest. Cinematographer Greg Fraser, who shot the first two «Dune» films, has given way to Linus Sandgren («La La Land»), while Hans Zimmer is fortunately still composing the music.

The movie will include, among other things, scenes shot with IMAX cameras — but not entirely, as in the case of «Odyssey» Christopher Nolan. Previously, Villeneuve noted that «Dune 3» would be his final work in the franchise and would look more like a separate film than a continuation of the first two, which were a coherent structure:

«First of all, it is important for people to understand that for me it was a real diptych. It was a couple of films that became an adaptation of the first book. That’s done. If I do the third one, which is in the process of being written, it won’t be like a trilogy. It’s strange to say this, but if I come back, it will be to do something different and have my own identity».

«Dune 3» is expected to be released in theaters in December 2026. Earlier, insiders wrote that Warner Bros. is already working on «Dune 4» without Villeneuve, and is even preparing another series in the universe (the first one called «Dune: A Prophecy» is broadcast on HBO).

