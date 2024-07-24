Final trailer for Borderlands — in theaters in two weeks

Lionsgate has released the final trailer of the movie Borderlands based on the famous series of games. The premiere in Ukraine is coming soon.

As well as preview trailer Eli Roth’s film, this video focuses on two things: interactions between characters and action. Both videos are similar, even share some common shots, but they reveal events from different angles.

In the Borderlands movie, adventurers are searching for the lost Pandora’s Box. Lilith, Roland, Shadow Tina, and others face various threats to the planet. Several new scenes contain references to certain moments of the games. However, there are also a few new moments, including several callbacks to video games. For example, at around the 1:25 mark, you can see Roland using one of Tina’s explosive teddy bunnies.

It’s a time when TV and movie adaptations of games are currently experiencing a resurgence, but the Borderlands movie was supposed to be released several years ago. Filming was completed back in 2021, but in 2023, two weeks of reshoots took place under the direction of the first «Deadpool» director Tim Miller. After this time, Borderlands fans are somewhat concerned about the quality and relevance of the movie.

Borderlands starred Cate Blanchett (Lilith), Jamie Lee Curtis (Patricia Tannis), Kevin Hart (Roland), Ariane Greenblatt (Shadow Tina) and Florian Munteanu (Krieg), and Jack Black voiced Claptrap.

Source: ComicBook