«Firebrand» — Ukrainian trailer of the drama about the Tudor dynasty with Jude Law and Alicia Vikander

The film is adapted from Elizabeth Fremantle’s bestseller of the same name about the secrets of the Tudor royal court during the youth of the future Queen Elizabeth I.

«Queen Katherine Parr — the sixth and last wife of the cruel English monarch Henry VIII — remains regent of England and mentor to the future Queen Elizabeth until the king returns from war. He pursues anyone who might stand in the way of his absolute monarchy. When her childhood friend is burned to death, Katherine finds herself on the brink of death. Everyone is waiting: will the Queen make a mistake, or will Henry take bloody revenge? To survive and hope for a better future, Katherine must play a dangerous game where her own life is at stake».

Oscar-winning Alicia Vikander («Ex Machina») plays the role of Katherine Parr, and Jude Law («The Young Pope», «Captain Marvel») plays Henry VIII. The cast will also include Eddie Marsan («Gentlemen»), Simon Russell Beale («Thor: The Love and the Thunder»), Erin Doherty («The Crown»), Sam Riley («The Conjuring») and Kate Winslet’s daughter Mia Tripleton.

«Firebrand» is directed by Kareem Inose («The Invisible Life of Eurydice Guzman») and designed by Michael O’Connor, who worked on «The Duchess» and won an Academy Award».

«Firebrand» has already made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released in Ukraine on June 13.