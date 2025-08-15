First AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D tests: budget chip with Zen 3 and 96 MB of L3 cache

Recently, AMD introduced the new Ryzen 5 5500X3D processor, which is designed to compete with inexpensive but high-performance chips. Thanks to publications The first test results of this new product with 3D V-Cache technology have already been posted by Twitter user X under the handle X86 is dead&back.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D processor is part of the Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) line and uses cores based on the Zen 3 architecture, which is already two generations behind the current Zen 5 version. It may seem strange to some that AMD continues to produce such a platform, but there are objective reasons for this. The production of Zen 3 chips is already cheap, which means that the company can easily produce budget CPUs without affecting its financial performance. It is also important that Ryzen 5 5500X3D is currently sold only in Latin American markets and is aimed at consumers for whom price is a key factor.

At its core, Ryzen 5 5500X3D — is a junior version of Ryzen 5 5600X3D. Their characteristics are almost identical. Both processors have 6 cores and support 12 instruction threads. They also have 96 MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 105 watts. The difference in clock speeds is about 9% in favor of the 5600X3D, and this is what affects the final performance.

In PassMark benchmarks (there is only one result for the 5500X3D, so deviations are possible), the new model showed 6% lower performance compared to the 5600X3D in both single-threaded and multi-threaded scenarios. At the same time, the single-threaded results are similar to Ryzen 5 5500 (Cezanne), and in multi-threaded workloads they are — 6% better. It should be borne in mind that 3D V-Cache technology is especially useful in games, so PassMark does not reflect the full potential of this CPU in gaming workloads.

Processor PassMark Single-Thread PassMark Multi-Thread Number of PassMark results Ryzen 5 9600 4293 28761 31 Ryzen 5 7600 3909 27038 4265 Ryzen 5 5600 3257 21541 9599 Ryzsen 5 5600X3D 3187 21891 182 Ryzen 5 5500X3D 3005 20498 1 Ryzen 5 5500 3058 19324 7533

Currently, the new AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D processor can already be found on sale in Argentina and Mexico for about $185, which is not so budget-friendly, but typical for these markets. For comparison, in the United States, you can buy a Ryzen 5 7600X chip for $178, and the latest Ryzen 5 9600X for $197, which is faster and more modern.

Source: tomshardware