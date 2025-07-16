First AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme test in MSI Claw A8 — console outperforms Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

Consoles from various manufacturers based on the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor are expected to hit the market soon. One of them, MSI Claw A8, has successfully passed the Geekbench 6 benchmark and surprised with its performance.

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme — is an 8-core console chip that has many similarities with Strix Point solutions for heavier devices such as laptops, for example. It is also the first to use heterogeneous cores Zen 5 and in this case there are 3 high-performance and 5 energy-efficient Zen 5c. Computers of the first type operate at a frequency of 2 GHz to 5 GHz, and for the second, similar parameters are declared at 2 GHz and 3.3 GHz.

SMT support is also in place, so the processor can handle up to 16 threads simultaneously. The first and second level cache is quite large for such a solution, its size is 8 MB and 16 MB, respectively. As for TDP, this parameter can vary from 15 W to 35 W (28 W — nominal).

An equally important feature of the new SoC is the built-in Radeon 890M graphics, which contains 16 graphics cores with a frequency of up to 2.9 GHz. This is, in fact, the most powerful iGPU in AMD’s current mobile segment, and it’s even a little surprising to see it in compact gaming consoles. The accelerator supports all modern software technologies, including FSR and frame generator.

In addition, the chip supports very fast LPDDR5X-8000 RAM and there are rumors that a version with a built-in 50 TOPS NPU is to appear in the wild. The performance of the new product was tested on the example of the MSI Claw A8 gaming console, which has 16 GB of RAM on board.

Thus, under a single-core load, Ryzen Z2 Extreme achieved the highest result among all the participants in the comparison. And among them, by the way, there is even the 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Compared to its predecessor Ryzen Z1 Extreme It handled it quite easily, delivering 26.5% higher performance.

In multithreaded mode, the result is also impressive, as it is only 3% less than the 10-core Ryzen AI 9,365 and 5% better than the equivalent Ryzen AI 7,350. Given this data, we can confidently say that laptop performance is now available in much smaller devices.

It is not surprising that when measuring the performance of the graphics accelerator, Ryzen Z2 Extreme «scored» a similar number of points to the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, because both have the same iGPU. But even under these conditions, the new product managed to provide slightly faster performance, most likely at the expense of higher single-core performance. The advantage over the first-generation chip turned out to be solid and, depending on the API, ranges from 28-30%.

It is not known what TDP mode was used when passing the benchmark. But even if it was the maximum 35 watts, the results are still excellent As is already well knownRyzen Z2 Extreme will be used not only in MSI’s console, and where there is competition, the user is always in the clear.

Source: Wccftech