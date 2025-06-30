First announcement of XRING O2 — Xiaomi creates a universal chip for smartphones, watches and cars

Xiaomi continues to move towards creating its own technological ecosystem. And it seems that the next important step in this direction will be the second generation of the proprietary XRING chip, which will potentially be able to unite not only smartphones or tablets but also smartwatches and even cars under its «wing».

According to a well-known Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is already working on the XRING O2 processor — the successor to the debut chip XRING 01. This processor is currently used in tablets Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5, Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and smartphone Xiaomi 15S Pro. His performance tests demonstrate the ability to compete with the flagships of Qualcomm and MediaTek.

There is no official confirmation yet, but the XRING O2 has been mentioned in the Chinese trademark database. This adds confidence that the development process is ongoing.

The most interesting thing about this project is the scale. One chip can adapt to different types of devices: from telephones and smartwatches to cars. This approach allows Xiaomi to better integrate its services, applications, and features across a variety of gadgets. Potentially, this could give users a seamless experience: the same profile, the same settings, the same interface — whether on the phone or on the screen in the car.

It is expected that XRING O2 will be based on TSMC’s 3 nm process — N3E, which is an improved version of the process already used in XRING 01. The flagship chips of Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple are also planned to work on the same node. In the future, the industry will gradually move to 2-nanometer technology, but Xiaomi may not have access to the necessary tools for its development due to export restrictions. This won’t be a critical issue for performance, but it may slightly limit the chip’s flexibility in the long run.

It is not yet known when XRING O2 will be available in commercial products. But if this chip can work in both phones and cars, it will mean that Xiaomi is serious about building its own digital ecosystem — large-scale, efficient, and technologically independent.

Source: gizmochina