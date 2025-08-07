First Battlefield 6 beta launched, with — 295,000 players in the queue

The Battlefield 6 open beta is now available and has definitely caused a stir with more than 295,000 users queuing up for matches.

At the time of writing, according to Steam Charts 282,367 people are playing the beta version. At the same time, screenshots are published on social media showing that 295,880 players are waiting in line for the servers. But the number continues to grow in real time: recently, the number of users was almost 50 thousand less.

The first to get access to the game were those who had previously registered in the Battlefield Labs program before July 31, have an EA Play Pro subscription, or managed to pick up a key during Twitch broadcasts. This early access started on August 7. For the rest of the users, the following is available beta testing will last from August 9-10, and then — another weekend from August 14-17.

At the start, fans will have access to three maps — Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive. Each location features different battle conditions: from dense urban areas and narrow alleys to open mountainous terrain. Five modes are also available now, including the classic Conquest, assault positions, and new hybrid formats. Overall there will be nine maps in the game, and some have not yet been shown officially — dataminers have already leaked the full list.

Another important point that will disappoint many fans is bots. In Battlefield 6, just like in 2042, servers that are not fully filled will be accessible by bots with artificial intelligence. This is supposedly done to avoid delaying the search for matches and leaving game maps half empty. If new users join the game, the bots will be removed from the session. At the same time, there will be no server search, which fans of the old installments were hoping for — at least in the main multiplayer. Instead, the Battlefield Portal system, familiar from 2042, returns, where you can create your own modes and matches.

Another reason for disappointment may be the Javelin anti-cheat and Secure Boot, which is a Windows security component that must be enabled through the BIOS. In August, Battlefield 2042 received patch 8.8.0, which hacked the game launch without digging into the systemwhich caused massive hate. The problem is that the Javelin anti-cheat is also used in Battlefield 6.

As a reminder, the full version of Battlefield 6 is scheduled to be released on October 10, 2025 — it is the first new game in the series since Battlefield 2042. It tells the story of a private organization Pax Armata, funded by former NATO members, causing global conflict.

