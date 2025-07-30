First data on the AMD Ryzen Pro 9000 line — up to 12 Zen 5 cores and 65W TDP

It seems that AMD is planning to introduce an updated line of processors for the corporate segment — Ryzen Pro 9000 in the near future. The range, like the previous generation, will include three new models.

Famous enthusiast momomo_us in his post in the social network X has released information about the upcoming Ryzen Pro 9000 processor models for business computers with additional security features and extended support. The insider shared the main specifications of three models of the line:

Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 (12 cores, 65 W, 3.4 GHz, 64 MB L3)

Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 (8 cores, 65 W, 3.8 GHz, 32 MB L3)

Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 (6 cores, 65 W, 3.9 GHz, 32 MB L3)

If we compare the above data with Ryzen Pro 7000 series, which also has three models, there are no differences in the number of cores, nor in the size of the third-level cache. However, it seems that there will be changes in the frequencies, even though only their basic values are known at this time. The flagship of the line will lose 300 MHz compared to its predecessor Ryzen 9 PRO 7945, while the frequency of other models will either remain at the same level or increase by +100 MHz (Ryzen 5 Pro 9645). However, the main factor that should provide the highest performance gain in the new generation is the transition from the fourth-generation Zen architecture to Zen 5.

It is also known that the Ryzen Pro 9000’s built-in graphics are based on the RDNA 2 architecture, and the processors themselves are compatible with the AM5 platform and 600-series and 800-series chipsets. As for TDP, it is likely to be 65W for all three models. It is currently unknown when exactly the announcement of the processors will take place. However, given the fact that Threadripper 9000 Pro WX is already out It may not be long now.

Source: Tom’s Hardware