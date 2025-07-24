First desktop NVIDIA RTX 50 with 24 GB of memory to be released in August, — insider

It seems that the second version of the GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card will appear on the Chinese market in a few weeks. Unlike the first revision, it has more noticeable signs of simplified characteristics.

According to foreign insiders, the NVIDIA Blackwell line of graphics cards will be replenished with a new model — GeForce RTX 5090D V2 on August 12. This will be the third graphics accelerator designed exclusively for the desktop segment of the Chinese market, after RTX 5090D and 4090D.

If the difference between RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D If you had to look for it, the V2 model has it right away. The new accelerator will have a 384-bit memory bus and a 24 GB GDDR7 video buffer. It is worth reminding that other variations of the desktop RTX 5090 have a 512-bit bus and 32 GB of graphics memory. The announced changes should have a significant impact on the overall bandwidth, which should reach 1344 GB/s for the new model versus 1790 GB/s for 32 GB models. It is known that the GB202-240 chip will remain the same in terms of basic specifications — with 170 SM pipelines and 21760 CUDA cores.

It is also known that the card’s TGP (Total Graphics Power) level will remain unchanged at 575 watts, although it is noted that it can be increased to 600 watts. The sources do not have any information on the price yet. However, we assume that it may be lower due to the simplified VRAM subsystem.

