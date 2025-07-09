First footage of Marvel’s «Wonder Man» series — Simon Williams shows off his supernatural powers

Disney+ has released a teaser for its upcoming releases, offering a first look at the superhero series «Wonder Man».

The protagonist is obviously Wonder Man — Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman with superpowers who is auditioning for the lead role in a superhero TV series. It looks like we’re going to get the following «Movie studios» from Apple TV+only this time Marvel will be making fun of itself.

Williams is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II («Watchmen»), while the rest of the cast includes Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery (previously seen in «Iron Man 3» and «Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings»), Demetrius Gross (Simon’s brother, Eric), Ed Harris (Neil), and Lauren Glazer, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Beshear Sylvain, and Manny McCord in unnamed roles.

New teaser for ‘WONDER MAN’ Coming to Disney+ this December. pic.twitter.com/mE6Oe40d8f — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 8, 2025

The showrunners of the series are «Shan-Chi» Destin director Daniel Creton and «Hawkeye» producer Andrew Guest (Creton will also direct two episodes).

«Wonder Man» will consist of 8 episodes of up to 30 minutes and will debut on Disney+ in December 2025 — as part of Marvel’s Phase 6 and under the Marvel Spotlight brand (a new lineup of projects focused on individual characters and their stories, with a more grounded approach to storytelling).

The development of the series has been underway since 2021, while in interviewBrad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel, told Collider that it was the best one anyone had ever seen. It’s quite a strange teaser, to be honest.

«”Wonder Man” — is eight episodes. This is something completely new for Marvel. It’s directly created by Destin Daniel Creton and Andrew Gest. Honestly, it’s one of my favorite projects. I think it’s the best show anyone has ever seen, and I’d love to see the audience’s reaction. It’s a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It’s a love letter to the acting profession, and it’s a very sincere, beautiful show».

As a reminder, the previous Marvel series «Iron Heart», which told the story of a female version of Iron Man, was not a great success — the show currently has a modest 49% of the audience. Among the interesting things, the noted only the appearance of the MCU villain, who has been begging for years. There are also chances that he will join Riri Williams in the company of movie «Avengers: Day of Judgment».