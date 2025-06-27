First gameplay of Resident Evil 9 — Agent Grace explores Raccoon City 30 years after the attack

Capcom presented the first gameplay of Resident Evil Requiem — and we see the familiar huge crater from Raccoon City. That’s why the game is called «Requiem».

Short fragments of gameplay were shown during Capcom Spotlight 2025. The developers gave an idea of the key features of the game: a new heroine and a return to the locations associated with the third part of the series. The game takes place in 30 years after the destruction of Raqqun City a powerful weapon, where everything reminds us of the tragedy.

«This game is a requiem, a eulogy to those who came before. Resident Evil is a series that was born from Umbrella and the Raccoon City zombie outbreak. And we chose the title “Requiem” to mark a milestone in the series», — says the game’s director Koshi Nakanishi.

The protagonist of Requiem is FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, who is not like the veterans of the series like Leon Kennedy. In previous installments, she was called a bookworm who stumbles over his own feet. Capcom deliberately made the character insecure and scared so that the player would feel fear along with her.

The first gameplay footage shows Grace moving through dark corridors. Most likely, she is looking for a way out of the hotel where she woke up tied upside down. At first, she doesn’t have any weapons or a flashlight, so she lights her way with a lighter. In several scenes, she encounters a bulky humanoid creature that emerges from the shadows — probably our new Nemesis or Demitrescu.

But despite Grace’s clumsiness, it would be an exaggeration to call her defenseless. The video shows a scene where she analyzes a toolbox using logic and deduction. At the same time, she is proficient with weapons, as expected for an FBI agent. However, the main difference is that this time we will not play as a «killing machine» Leon, but as an ordinary agent.

Speaking of Leon Kennedy — fans were waiting for news about him during Capcom Spotlight 2025. However, the team of creators only hinted at his possible role in the game, but without details. Probably, his participation (if any) is saved as a surprise for the next announcement.

Besides, in Requiem, you can switch between first- and third-person views at any time through the settings menu. Capcom described it as a way to give players a choice: first-person — tension and realism, and third-person — more action.

Resident Evil Requiem is coming out on February 27, 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Source: IGN