First Intel Panther Lake motherboard — photos and specifications

Mass production of Intel Panther Lake processors not expected until next year but OEMs have been working on devices based on this architecture for some time now.

In this case, the board is officially showed by DFI, the manufacturer of the well-known LanParty series. Obviously, the photo shows a Mini-ITX motherboard. The processor inside it really resembles Panther Lake chips which Intel has already demonstrated at many events.

According to the description, this motherboard supports TDPs of up to 25W — obviously, it is a low power consumption model. It is probably designed for mini-PCs or embedded systems, given the atypical set and placement of connectors. The board has M.2 slots for data storage and wireless modems, as well as two DDR5 SODIMM slots. It supports up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory at 6400 MHz or 7200 MHz.

For connecting displays, there is one DP++, one HDMI 2.0, one USB Type-C and one M2A connector. At least one of the storage slots supports PCIe Gen5 x4, while the rest are for 4G/5G or Bluetooth/Wi-Fi modules.

The system also has as many as three Ethernet ports, all supporting 2.5 GbE speeds. The EXT-OOB support indicates that the board is intended for industrial use. This explains the early information about it, as companies serving this market sector often take orders months in advance and do not always adhere to general embargoes.

Source: VideoCardz