First live photos of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Previously, the iPhone 17 Pro could be seen in numerous renders and photo mockups. This new Apple product seems to be real, «caught» during real-life testing.

X user Fox Pupy posted two photos of a man using a device similar to the iPhone 17 Pro on the street — this reposted by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. It is noteworthy that in his other hand he is also holding the current model — apparently, for comparison purposes. From what we can see, the phone matches previous leaks in terms of appearance.

It’s hard to fully appreciate the smartphone’s appearance: in addition to the poor photo quality, the design is hidden by a black protective case. But you can see three cameras in the upper left corner, an LED flashlight, a microphone and LiDAR hole in the right. Another photo partially shows the screen — as expected, it is flat and, at first glance, does not contains any surprises.

For the first time iPhone 17 Pro surprised with a new design at the end of 2024. At the time, the renders did not quite match the subsequent leaks about the line, but the direction was correct. In February all iPhone 17 appeared on the CAD renderingand before that there were separate images. Since then, the data on the appearance of the phones has hardly changed. Although the new photos do not show the outline of the camera island and the location of the Apple logo, they confirm this information.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Pro can be clearly seen on recent photos of the prototype in black. However, it should be noted that the layout may differ from the final version. Especially taking into account the latest data on camera characteristics and equipment. In particular, the device will allegedly get a new photo button — along with an eightx zoom and a professional camera app. One of the latest leaks was information about the orange color of the 17 Pro, which will diversify the restrained color scheme of the line. This is relevant given the new leaks from a competitor — Google Pixel 10 should be released in quite rich colors.

Apple iPhone 17 is expected to be launched in September/October 2025. The most interesting thing is the new model range — thin iPhone 17 Air.