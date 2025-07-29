First look at Jacob Elordi’s «monster» gothic fantasy «Frankenstein» — new stills and release date

Publication Vanity Fair has unveiled new footage of the «Frankenstein» Guillermo del Toro — gothic fantasy, which has already become one of the most anticipated remakes of classic monster movies after last year’s «Nosferatu».

«Frankenstein» — is a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel that stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monstrous creation. The new footage offers a detailed look at the «Euphoria» star’s character in two guises: the first is a version of a living corpse in a cloak and mask, and the second is a much more vulnerable moment, hunched over in front of Victor Frankenstein, who is currently working on his creation.

Mia Goth will appear as Frankenstein’s bride Elizabeth, and Christoph Waltz has taken on the role of Dr. Pretorius. Also appearing in the cast are Charles Dance, Byrne Gorman, David Bradley, and Ralph Ineson (Galactus in «Fantastic Four», who is currently being broadcast in cinemas).

Despite such a powerful creative team, the film was plagued by production problems. Andrew Garfield, who was supposed to play Frankenstein’s «monster», suddenly left the project. The official version — conflicts in the schedule after the Hollywood strikes of 2023. Work on the film was halted for nine weeks until Elordi agreed to play the monster.

«What attracted me to Elorde — was his clumsiness and his wrists. He has this relaxed way of moving,» makeup artist Mike Gill tells Vanity Fair. «And then he has these really dark moments where he looks at you intently, with his eyelids down and his eyelashes long, like Karloff.He has an innocent disposition, but it’s embodied in a six-foot-five-inch tall body. He could really do a lot of damage if he wanted to be a bad guy».

For the work, Elordi binge-watched all of Boris Karloff’s films English actor who became a world-famous horror star after playing the monster in Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and Son of Frankenstein (1939). and decorated his entire apartment with works by artist Bernie Wrightson, who once worked on an illustrated edition of Shelley’s book.

«I turned it into a shrine to everything I thought about the creature,» Elordi said. «There were pictures of Bernie all over the walls. Maybe when you sleep or just walk around, you end up absorbing them.

Del Toro himself said that «Frankenstein» — is the culmination of a journey that took most of his life.

«I first read Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a child and saw Boris Karloff in what became for me an almost religious state. Monsters became my personal belief system», — said del Toro during a discussion at the Netflix Tudum event. «There are traces of Frankenstein in my films… The exploration of the relationship between humanity and monsters, creator and creation, father and son has consumed my stories over and over again. I wanted to make this movie before I even had a camera, and I have been actively pursuing it for 25 years now».

The result was ambitious. With a running time of 2 hours and 29 minutes, «Frankenstein» is only a minute shorter than del Toro’s previous feature film «Alley of Horrors» (2001) and was rated R for «bloody scenes of violence», further proof that the director is not going to water down the story.

«Frankenstein» will be released on Netflix in November after a limited theatrical run.