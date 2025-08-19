First look at Robin Hood: Game of Thrones star becomes a villain and Sheriff of Nottingham

Sean Bean from Game of Thrones leaves behind the nobility of Ned Stark and takes on the role of Robin Hood’s main enemy.

New footage from the upcoming MGM+ drama series shows Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham alongside Connie Nielsen (Gladiator), who plays Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. The luxuriously dressed couple walks past servants in a room with stone walls and burning torches, armed with mysterious smiles. However, it probably won’t last long, Given Bean’s finishes in previous projects and the role of the main antagonist in the present.

Jack Patten has taken on the role of the new Robin Hood, and Lauren McQueen will appear on screen as his beloved Marian. Among the rest of the cast:

Lydia Packham (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) — Priscilla of Nottingham

Stephen Waddington (The Trap) — Earl of Huntingdon

Marcus Fraser (the “Foundation”) — Little John

Angus Castle-Dowty (Shadow and Bone) — Tuck’s brother

Henry Rowley — Will

MGM+ describes the series as “a smart, exciting and romantic adventure” that brings “historical accuracy and psychological depth” to Rob and Marian’s relationship.

“After the Norman invasion of England, Rob, the son of a Saxon forester, and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, fall in love and fight together for justice and freedom. Rob becomes the leader of a band of rebellious brigands, and Marian penetrates the power at court. Both work to prevent royal corruption and bring peace to the country.”

The showrunner is John Glenn (Navy SEALs) and the director is Jonathan English (Librarians: The Next Chapter). Both also wrote and produce the show. A release date has not yet been announced.

Source: Variety, Collider