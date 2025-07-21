First look at Season 4 «Ted Lasso» — filming has officially started

Filming has begun on the fourth season of «Ted Lasso» —, a sports comedy series that is now one of the biggest hits of Apple TV+.

At the same time, the first teaser has been released, which shows the return of the quartet of main actors — Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Anna Wadingham (club owner «Richmond» Rebecca), Jeremy Swift (Rebecca’s assistant Higgins) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones). Despite their absence from the photo, Brendan Hunt (Coach Byrd) and Brett Goldstein (football player Roy Kent), who is also involved in writing the script, will appear in the sequel.

We’re not in Richmond anymore.#TedLasso Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/xX0LaqofBB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 21, 2025

According to Deadline, all of the above actors have signed three-year cooperation agreements — information confirming rumors of a new three-season arch of a new chapter «Ted Lasso».

Among the newcomers to the cast: Grant Feeley, who played a young Luke Skywalker in Disney+’s «Obi-Wan Kenobi» and will now take on the role of Ted’s son, Henry; Tanya Reynolds («Sex Education»), Jude Mack («Back in Action»), Faye Marsay («Andor»), Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey («Jurassic World: Dominion») and Abby Hearn («My Lady Jane»), who will play mostly players of the revamped AFC football team «Richmond».

According to the official synopsis of the fourth season, Ted returns to Richmond to take on an even more challenging task — coaching a second-division women’s soccer team, whose members, led by the coach, will face risks they never knew they had.

On Monday, the filming of «Ted Lasso» began in Kansas City, Missouri, the hometown of Sudeikis and Ted Lasso. The third season ended with Ted leaving the UK and returning home to the US to be with his wife and son. The release date of the fourth season is still unknown.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

«Ted Lasso» was originally based on the character of the same name portrayed by Sudeikis in a promo for the English Premier League by NBC Sport. The first season was released in August 2020 and was renewed for a second season 5 days after the premiere. The third (and, as previously thought, the last) season was released in 2023.

The plot of the first three seasons told the story of Ted Lasso, a coach of a provincial college American football team, who is suddenly assigned to coach an NFL team despite his lack of experience. It seems that everyone hates the newcomer – from the players and fans to the club’s owner, who is trying to frame him – but Ted wins their affection day by day, thanks to his sincerity, humor, and optimism. In the third season, we were shown the story of two teams, with the second team led by Ted’s former colleague Nate (Nick Mohamed).

«Ted Lasso» has earned 13 «Emmy» awards in its first three seasons, including two consecutive trophies for Best Comedy Series and acting statuettes for Sudeikis, Goldstein and Weddingham, as well as has long remained the leader in views on Apple TV+— until a new hit is released,science fiction series «Severance». The latter also extended for a third season, so it’s interesting to see who will eventually win in this confrontation.