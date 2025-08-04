First look at the GPD Win 5 console with AMD Strix Halo: performance like RTX 4060

GPD is gradually revealing details about Win 5 — a new portable gaming console that uses the first powerful AMD Strix Halo APU. This is an important step for portable gaming, as the device promises mid-range graphics card-level performance with up to 40 RDNA 3.5 — processing units, all in a compact package.

GPD recently showed how Win 5 console can handle Black Myth: Wukong. The device provided a high frequency of 170 to 212 frames per second. And now, during the ChinaJoy exhibition, the company has demonstrated Win 5 with a removable battery.

Due to the high power and cooling requirements for an APU with a TDP of more than 45W, GPD engineers installed two fans. There is no built-in battery — instead, a modular battery is used, which must be connected separately for mobile operation. This is still an engineering prototype, not a commercial version of the console. Design changes are still possible in the future.

In the video, you can see how the battery is connected to the console. However, it is worth noting that this video is not from GPD itself, but from a tech blogger who visited ChinaJoy. The title of the video makes a loud promise — performance level GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards. However, there is no evidence of this yet. This may be true in power-limited scenarios, but there are no real tests yet.

In the comments under the video and on the forums, user reactions are quite mixed — even among loyal GPD fans. The main complaints concern the design and ergonomics. The console depends on a large charging unit similar to those used by laptops and an external battery that cannot be used as a power bank. USB-C charging is not supported, although the USB-C 4.0 standard already allows for up to 240 watts of power transfer.

The barrel jack power connector seems outdated (reminiscent of old Dell XPS laptops), and the lack of a built-in battery means that the console cannot work without being connected to power or without a large removable battery. There should have been at least a minimal built-in battery that could be replaced or swapped out on the go.

Users also complain about the inconvenient location of the power button, which is easy to accidentally press. The GPD Win 5 also lacks a physical keyboard like the Win 4 modelsand there is no OCuLink port that would allow you to connect an external video card.

The GPD Win 5 — is the first portable console based on Strix Halo, so it can only be considered a starting point. Other manufacturers, such as AYANEO, have already confirmed the development of their devices on this APU. For example, the NEXT2 model will have a built-in battery, although it will have a much larger body — probably the size of the AYANEO KUN. Previously, Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processors appeared only in tablets andmini-PCusually with high prices.

Source: videocardz