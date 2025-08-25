First look at the "long Neptune": the long-range rocket is longer and wider

Ukraine’s version of the R-360 Neptune missile can hit targets at a distance of 1,000 kilometers. This is the first time the cruise missile has appeared in an official image.

The “Long Neptune” was tested in March 2025 and is already conducting combat missions. First data on its development appeared two years agobut still lacked images modified rocket. State portal “Zbruya” to mark Independence Day published a video where, among other weapons, one can see a hitherto unknown missile.

Defense Express claimed, despite the lack of explicit indication, that “there are no other explanations for what kind of missile this could be, with its folding X-shaped wings.” The missile’s characteristics are still unknown, but a range of up to 1,000 kilometers and its use to hit targets on the ground have been declared before. The report also says that since the missile has been in use for a long time, its appearance will not be new information for the enemy.

Defense Express compared the look of the original and the modified rocket to see the changes in the latter. The new Neptune. Most likely, the engine and tail section remained unchanged, so they can be a basis for scaling to other sizes. The comparison gives a length of 6 m — 1.5 m longer than the original.

The increase in the central part of the fuselage is about 120 mm (from 380 mm to 500 mm). At the same time, the front fairing seems to have retained its thickness. The area of the tailplane and especially the wings has increased significantly to compensate for the increased weight. It is difficult to say anything about the warhead, except that it weighed 150 kg in the unmodified missile.

Earlier, ITC.ua with reference to the Assotiated Press reported on the design and manufacture of another Ukrainian missile, the Flamingo. Compared to the “long Neptune,” it has three times the length of the strike, a different layout, and, obviously, a larger warhead.