First look at the new Harry Potter in the HBO series — filming has officially started

14 years after the last Harry Potter movie ended the journey of the «boy who survived» on the big screen, Warner Bros. has finally opened a new path for the story — today, the filming of the HBO series officially started, which will return us to Hogwarts with familiar characters, but in a new way.

Filming is currently underway at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK — where the show is rumored to be built a whole mini-city with Dursley House, Tudor-style Privet Drive, and a school for young actors.

Along with the announcement of the start of filming, we were offered the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter — a shot where the actor poses with a smile in a suit, signature round glasses and school uniform. As a reminder, McLaughlin is joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alistair Stout as Ron; and in total, the trio was chosen from more than 30,000 actors who auditioned last fall.

Other announcements include additional cast members including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madame Roland Gooch, and Anton Lesser as Harry Ollivander.

It is officially confirmed that the series will be released in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. According to Variety, filming of the first season will last until spring 2026, with production of the second season starting immediately afterward. In total, each of the seven books will be adapted for a season — a job that is expected to take 10 years.

Some of the episodes will be directed by Mark Milod («Game of Thrones»), while Francesca Gardiner («The Heirs») is the head writer. Original author J.K. Rowling is involved in the project as an executive producer. Earlier, she faced criticism from The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, who called for a boycott of the new show because of the writer’s attitude towards LGBT people.

The rest of the previously announced new characters: the criticized Paapa Essiedu as Snape, Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid)Luke Tallon (Quirinus Quirell) and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch), who, by the way, is a member of the team,appeared in the original Harry Potter films in a cameo role, as well asThe new Dursleys and Malfoys.

