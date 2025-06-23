First reactions to «Jurassic World: Resurgence» — nostalgia «Spielberg-style» with perfect CGI and a mediocre plot

The new «Jurassic World» will be released in cinemas only in early July, but some viewers had a chance to see the film at the UK premiere and have already published their first reactions — to summarize, they were quite mixed.

Some boldly state that the film provides the same nostalgic Steven Spielberg atmosphere that the original «Jurassic Park» 1993 had and praise the special effects, while many viewers talk about the superficial and somewhat «unnecessary» plot. Below are some direct quotes from critics and viewers:

«Gareth Edwards knew exactly how to bring the story of Jurassic World to the screen. I love the hands-on movie magic of the original movie. Over the years, the franchise has made more use of computer graphics and The Revenant is really full of digital effects, but they work especially well here thanks to the filming in real locations and on film», — Perry Nemiroff, Collider.

«Gareth Edwards delivers a Spielberg-esque thriller filled with visuals, terrifying dinosaurs, and thrilling action scenes. Bailey — is unbeatable, and so are the new dinosaurs. A must-see big-screen adventure for every Jurassic fan, but warning: gory scenes may frighten children!», — André St. Albin

«Tonight I had a chance to watch Jurassic World: Revival” and had a great time. I was glad to see that dinosaurs are scary again. Gareth Edwards does a great job of making you feel the scale of these things and presenting them in such a terrifying way. There are some great sets too!», — Twitter user @CabooseEK.

«The movie had a strong concept — mutated dinosaurs on a new island. I was intrigued by it. But it seems boring. There are a number of scenes that are easy to forget and don’t lead anywhere. One scene with the river stood out, but the rest of them blend together. The characters are boring, there is no chemistry, and in the end I found myself rooting for the dinosaurs just to feel something», — user @theFLICKpick

«Superficial and unnecessary sequel in the Jurassic Park universe. The action and cool cinematography don’t help the movie overcome the obvious flaws of its characters and the bland narrative that will ultimately leave viewers devastated», — summarized user @BilliamSan.

The new installment of the franchise leaves behind franchise veterans Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and introduces a completely new cast: Zora (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) embark on a dangerous journey to a remote island where the «Jurassic Park» laboratory used to be located, and encounter dinosaurs that have been in solitude for a long time and have seriously mutated. The action of «Revenant» takes place 5 years after the events of «Dominion» (the same one that recognized as the most expensive movie in history).

The hype for the film is quite high, as David Koepp, who adapted the original «Jurassic Park» for the big screen, has returned to write the script. Meanwhile, Gareth Edwards, the creator of «Rogue One», is directing, with Steven Spielberg taking on the role of executive producer.

It should be noted that each of the last three films in the «Jurassic World» series has grossed more than $1 billion at the box office since 2015: Revival» will debut in Ukrainian cinemas on July 2, 2025.

Trailer