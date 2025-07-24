First reactions to the horror detective «Weapons»: one of the best films of the year, but not for the faint of heart

It seems that if there was a movie worth waiting for in 2025, it was Zack Gregger’s «Weapons». The first viewers have already called the new horror detective a masterpiece and an «instant classic», putting it on a par with «The Shining» and «Psycho».

«Weapons» tells the story of several interconnected plots that include the mysterious disappearance of schoolchildren in the middle of the night, police corruption and generational trauma alongside witchcraft, bloody rituals and religious abuse in a small Florida community. Marvel stars take on the lead roles: Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong and Julia Garner (the new version of Silver Surfer in «Fantastic Four), who plays a teacher who loses her entire class.

«This is a true story that happened in my town. This Wednesday was supposed to be a normal day for the whole school. At least everyone thought so. There were children in all the classes. But no one came to Mrs. Gandhi’s class. Do you know why? Because last night, at exactly 2:17 a.m., each of them woke up, got out of bed, went down the stairs, and disappeared into the darkness. And no one saw them again», — the little girl’s story reads in the voiceover in one of the trailers.

Zach Cregger took on the film after the success of 2022’s «Barbarian», sparking bidding wars between New Line Cinema, Netflix, TriStar Pictures and Universal Pictures, with the former eventually winning out. «Guns» will be released in theaters only next month, but early reactions from critics already hint that it could be the best film of the year and an «instant classic».

«Zack Gregger has created a horror masterpiece and the best movie of the year with Weapons! It’s like a Magnolia-style Taken with some elements of the Coens’ absurdist humor», — wrote FilmSpeak’s Griff Schiller, referring to Denis Villeneuve’s crime thriller and Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama. «An absolutely brilliant commentary on the attitudes of society and institutions in the aftermath of a common tragedy».

«If you are looking for a movie that will keep you in suspense from start to finish and offer unexpected twists and turns over and over again, then this is the movie for you», — Perry Nemiroff from Collider.

«”Weapons” defines the genre, an instant classic. I dare say that along with Psycho, The Shining, and The Exorcist,», — wrote another viewer. «Cregger’s storytelling reaches heights, creating a new sense of what horror can be and what it can do. It’s one of the best films of the year, perhaps the best. An out of this world experience!».

«”Weapons” — is a frankly terrifying movie that cements Zack Gregger’s role as a strong voice in the modern horror genre and a master detective», — said Other. «I don’t remember the last time a movie gave me goosebumps like this one. Extremely well structured and with a talented cast. Fasten your seat belts».

At the same time, the ending was one of the elements where critics were divided. Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture wrote that the «final act took it down a few notches», but Chris Evangelista of Slash Film says that it made him «laugh with strange delight».

The film «Weapons» will be released in cinemas on August 8.

Source: Games Radar, ComicBook, EW